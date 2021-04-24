Jean Mensa is very detailed & competent – Vice Presidential Candidate

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

A Vice Presidential Candidate in the December 7, 2020 elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah, says the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) is very competent at her job and the seeming aversion by some political parties is only mischief on their part.

“Personally, that woman is very detailed and competent and that woman has really sat down and understood the operations of the Electoral Commission.”



Mr Osei Yeboah, who was also a Presidential Candidate in the 2012 and 2016 elections, said given his experience of being part of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and electoral issues in Ghana for almost a decade, he believes Jean Mensa is competent.



He made the observation on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, April 24.



The comments come on the back of the boycott of the first IPAC meeting after the December 7, 2020 elections by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the NDC, the decision to boycott the meeting on Wednesday, April 21 was as a result of the “lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections”.

The largest opposition party served notice that “moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future elections in the country”.



But Mr Osei Yeboah, popularly known as JOY 2012, said the NDC knows the regulations too well to think they were short-changed.



To him, the NDC is just being mischievous.



He insisted that the competence of Mrs Mensa is testament to how she was able to survive all the election-related issues including the election petition that fell out from the 2020 elections.