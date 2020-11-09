Jean Mensa's appearance in Parliament has reduced tension - Inusah Fuseini

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini has acknowledged the Electoral Commissioner’s appearance in Parliament over the weekend.

The EC Chairperson and other officials were officially summoned to Parliament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, but they failed to appear because “the formal invitation came late,” according to a statement issued by the EC.



But the Commission appeared on Saturday, 7th November 2020 for their interrogation.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Inusah Fuseini who was earlier furious about Jean Mensa's failure to make an appearance in Parliament on Thursday said, “we are okay with her now.”



"Her appearance in Parliament has reduced tension,” he said.