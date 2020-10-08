Jean Mensa’s conduct so far shows that she supports Akufo-Addo - Odike claims

UPP Leader, Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has written off the Electoral Commission’s Chair, Jean Mensa eligibility to conduct free and fair elections despite the Chair’s reassurances, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The UPP flagbearer who has declared his intention of contesting in the presidential race stated on Kumasi-based Pure FM that the conduct of the EC Chair and her deputies so far have shown they are collectively working for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“If you don’t speak for the NPP, they blacklist you. Jean Mensa’s conduct so far shows she supports the NPP. She’s working for Akufo-Addo. Kwame, in my case, the EC and her deputies have tried everything possible to stop me from filing and contesting in the presidential race.



We need to talk and stand up to them otherwise, they might lead this country to a point we would have wished we spoke the truth to them. Their conduct so far does not point to their eligibility to conduct free and fair elections on December 7,” He told host, Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen on Pure FM.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, however, charged the EC to deliver a free and fair election on December 7, this year.



He made the statement moments after filing his nomination to contest the presidential election on Tuesday.



“Elections are not meant to be decided by you, or the officials that work here. You are the referees of the contest,” he told the EC.