Jean Mensa’s life is in danger – Prophet Badu Kobi

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has been told to seek God’s favor and pray for protection as a plot has been hatched to assassinate her.

Jean Mensa has come under-fire lately following the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 presidential election which was described as ‘flawed’ by the National Democratic Congress.



Barely 24-hours after the declaration, rumors filled the media space that Jean Mensa and her two deputies had travelled out of the country due to threats on their lives.



The EC in a video which was made exclusively to GhanaWeb debunked those allegations.



But the EC Chairperson is not out of the woods yet as Prophet Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Chapel International has revealed there is a plan to eliminate her.



He told his church members on Thursday December 31, 2020 that the life of Jean Mensa is in danger.

Badu Kobi also prophesied that three prophets will be attacked by some politicians in collusion with some pastors.



“Bishop Agyinasare, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie have been programmed to be attacked”, he added.



