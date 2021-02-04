Jean Mensa’s life was put under threat, military protection good – Security Analyst

Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa

The Executive Director of the Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center (GISAC), Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu, has commended the state for protecting the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa, with military officers.

He explained that the state has a statutory duty to provide her with adequate security at every level, home, office, and other places.



His comments come after another Security Analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye retired, called on authorities to stop using the military as bodyguards of important personalities in the country.



He said Ghana is not in a state of emergency where the military will be used in protection for state officials.



Col Festus Aboagye was speaking to TV3 on Wednesday, February 3 in relation to the military protection given to the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



“Even when so mandated to provide security to certain VVIPs, it is not the role of the military to drive civilians, not even ministers.



“Maybe the Head of State, maybe the vice but, especially in situations of emergencies where there is a civil war or there is a conflict in certain parts of the country.



“But in the normal democratic environment that we find ourselves the military are not bodyguards of MPs, not bodyguards of ministers and definitely they cannot be bodyguards of lawyers.



“Under the circumstances, the EC cannot even be protected by the military unless there is an executive order. Even with the executive order, it must be in a state of emergency, we are not in a state of emergency.”

Below is his full statement…



MILITARY ESCORT FOR THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON DOES NOT INFRINGE ON ANY LAWS IN GHANA.



I have read with keen interest and analytical view about the issues of why there must be military escort for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Many have raised concerns and made subsequent suggestions that why not the police be made to provide personal protection for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, those suggestions are all good, as per the laws and as prescribed by the constitution of Ghana it is the duty of the Ghana Police Service to protect lives and property, it is, therefore, right for anyone to suggest and call for police protection for the Chairperson.



THREATS TO HER LIFE



It is a notorious fact that the life of the Electoral Commission Chairperson was put under threat by section of certain people in the country especially from the NDC National Chairman, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, who was heard on a recorded tape leaked from a supposed meeting he held with his party (NDC) communicators where he threatened to kidnap the EC Chairperson and her family members.



We have heard also the kind of verbal attack to her person from certain conners and people from the NDC.



Prior to her commencement of duty in the preparation of a new voters register, certain individuals made it a duty to issue all manner of threats to the entire commissioners of the Electoral Commission.



It will be so preposterous for anyone to suggest that adequate security should not be provided for the Chairperson.

The Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defense Staff both know by duty and laws as prescribed by the constitution of the country, whose duty it is to provide personal protection for any VIP in the country.



For anyone to think or suggest that the IGP and the CDS does not know what their duties are, is very wrong and mischievous. No citizens knows the duty of IGP and the CDS more than they both know with not less than over three decades of long service in their respective fields.



I must emphasize that there have been several instances where both police and military are assigned to perform certain duties in ensuring that adequate and systematic operational arrangements and targets are sufficiently and successfully implemented.



In such instances, the overall aim and objective are to ensure that safety and security as required is provided.



The laws mandate the commanders of both institutions to collaborate in operations aimed at achieving a common goal.



There is, therefore, nothing and absolutely nothing wrong with military personnel present around the Supreme Court premises or the Electoral Commission office premises to augment the strength of the police to provide security as a national assignment.



In fact, both the First and Second Lady have Military personnel stationed at their respective offices as a national assignment or duty in collaboration with the police to provide security and there is no such laws which prevent same.



Police intelligence and military intelligence always aims at same objective which is to ensure that preventive measures are always put in place to forestall any form of security breaches.

In a situation where a national chairman is heard on a tape to have issued a ton of threats to the Chairperson and has gone ahead explaining their modus both covert and overt to ensure that he and his would-be accomplices achieve their targets, I don’t want to assume that the state will treat such strong-worded and well explained and calculated mode of operations by the criminals with kids-glove.



There is absolutely nothing wrong with military and police providing security and personal protection for a VIP such as the chairpersons of the electoral commission whose life has been put under threat by an aggrieved political party such as NDC whose flag bearer Mr John Dramani Mahama, told the world that, when it comes to violence no one can beat them to it. We must not take the threats by overt and covert modus lightly.



At any point in time when necessary, the Commander In Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reserves the right and absolute authority to command the military to provide personal protection for any citizen whose life is in excessive danger in their palaces.



Signed. Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu



Executive Director, Global Intelligence And Security Analysis Center (GISAC)