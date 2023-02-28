Jean Mensa shows up in parliament

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC with her deputies

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has appeared before parliament over the proposed controversial Constitutional Instrument (CI) it has brought before the House.

Her appearance comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summoned her to appear before the committee of the whole.



The newly proposed instrument by the EC will make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used to guarantee citizenship when passed.



On Thursday, the special budget report on the Electoral Commission's C.I. was laid on the floor of parliament for the house to commence debate on the issue.



During the debate, the Chairperson of the Commission was absent but was represented by the deputy commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare.



However, the Speaker directed that the Chairperson herself appear before the house after the minority raised concerns over her absence.





The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson believed that Jean Mensa was to be in the house to give the needed assurance that the new CI before parliament will not disenfranchise Ghanaians among others.



"Mr. Speaker, unfortunately, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is not here. I recognise Mr. Speaker, that the Deputy is here, but it is not the same as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. As we speak, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has consistently avoided parliament.



"We are of the view that we have raised today in this chamber since morning, as serious issues that we prefer and will want the Electoral Commissioner to be here to give us the needed assurances," Dr. Ato Forson said.



Based on this argument, the Speaker said that the Chairperson herself needed to appear before the house to clarify some of the concerns that have been raised.



YNA/WA