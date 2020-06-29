Jean Mensa to address nation on new voter registration

Politics Mon, 29 Jun 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) Jean Adukwei Mensa is expected to address Ghanaians on Monday, June 29 regarding the upcoming voter registration.
The address at 5:30 pm will keep Ghanaians posted on the preparedness of the Commission ahead of the exercise.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairperson’s Secretariat.
The new voter registration exercise is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 30 and end on Thursday, August 6.
Source: 3 News
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Registration: Coronavirus caseload will rise through the roof if protocols ignored – GBA warns
- Full Supreme Court judgement on voters register case
- Over 52,000 registered in Western North Region
- Police stood aloof while my agents were being beaten - Dumelo cries
- Builsa North PC lauds voter registration exercise
- Read all related articles