Jean Mensa visited strong room twice, lasted over two minutes – Kpessa-Whyte

Dr Kpessa-Whyte in witness box

Michael Kpessa-Whyte, second witness for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition has retold why he and the NDC’s other representative at the national collation center were absent at the final declaration of results on December 9.

Appearing before the Supreme Court today, he reiterated that he and Rojo Mettle Nunoo left on advice of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa.



He further disclosed that the EC chair only briefly popped into the national collation center known as the strong room twice during their time there.



“… the returning officer who although was expected to be in the collation room with us was never present, visited the room only twice, lasted more than two minutes and went back. But we made efforts to bring this to her attention.

“And in the spirit of making sure that we work towards making the most credible election results, we took her words of going to see our flagbearer to discuss the issues with her in good faith and went accordingly.



Kpessa-Whyte’s appearance follows that of the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia whose cross-examination took two days. It started last Friday and ended yesterday, February 1.