Jean Mensa will be summoned if the need arises - Majority Leader

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the leadership of the House will not hesitate to summon the EC Chairperson for questioning if they find any infringement in preparations for the upcoming elections.

“…If it becomes necessary, maybe we ran into a hiccup or a bump, which will require the EC to be with us…,” he remarked.



However, he noted that as far as he is concerned the dispensations of roles by Jean Mensa, together with her team, leaves no room for questions.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs wondered why any member of the house would expect the EC Chairperson to be summoned at this point when they’re all satisfied with her work.



In a report filed by Citi News, he is quoted to have remarked, “…The explanations that she (Jean Mensa) offered was satisfactory to us, and we are able to report to plenary and so why would anybody insist that even though we are satisfied, she should still come?”

His comments follow calls from the minority side of the house to have Jean Mensa and her team summoned for interrogation about the electoral process.



Meanwhile, the EC has passed the compilation stages of the electoral roll and is currently receiving nomination forms of aspirants who are interested in vying for presidential and parliamentary roles in the December 7 polls.



In June this year, the EC chair was dragged before the Parliamentary Special Budget Committee to clarify issues regarding the compilation of the new voters roll.