Jefferson Sackey advocates peace and tolerance at Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Jefferson Sackey

Amidst the joyous festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mr Jefferson Sackey, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, delivered a stirring message of peace and religious tolerance to the gathered Muslim community at Lord's Wembley Park in Shukura, a suburb in Accra.

In his address, Mr Sackey urged the Muslim audience to uphold the values of peace and harmonious coexistence, regardless of religious beliefs.



He emphasized the importance of embodying principles of peace, love, and tolerance, not only during Eid-ul-Fitr but every day, to foster unity within the community.



Encouraging the congregation to remain steadfast in the values practised during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Mr. Sackey emphasized the importance of selflessness, generosity, and compassion.

He urged attendees to continue supporting and caring for one another, irrespective of religious or political affiliations.



Mr. Sackey's advocacy for peace and tolerance serves as a testament to his dedication to building a cohesive and inclusive society for all residents of Ablekuma Central.