Jefferson Sackey picks forms to contest NPP Parliamentary Primaries

Jefferson Sackey Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Sackey

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Deputy Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Jefferson Sackey, has picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The forms were acquired on his behalf by his supporters at the Mataheko NPP office, who then proceeded to his office to hand over the forms.

At a brief handover ceremony, the Secretary of the Abossey Okai Volunteers Association, Titus Harrison Asante, who led the team, said Jefferson possesses the attributes required to drive genuine change in their constituency.

Jefferson Sackey, on his part, promised to lead an energized campaign to reclaim the Ablekuma Central seat from the NDC in the 2024 elections.

