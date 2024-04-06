Jeffrey Schlupp shines despite Palace's defeat to Manchester City

Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp showcased his playmaking skills despite Crystal Palace's 4-2 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Schlupp, who came off the bench to replace Ebereche Eze in the 64th minute, made an immediate impact by assisting the Eagles' second goal, ensuring a more respectable scoreline for the home side.



Palace took an early lead in the game when Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalised on a killer pass inside the box, finishing with a low drive to put his team ahead.



However, Kevin De Bruyne's brace and goals from Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland turned the tide in favour of Manchester City, with De Bruyne reaching a milestone of 100 goals for the Cityzens.

Despite the defeat, Schlupp's contribution highlighted his importance to the Palace squad, with the midfielder now boasting one goal and two assists in the Premier League this season.



The result serves as a wake-up call for Oliver Glasner's Palace, who are winless in their last five Premier League games and face a daunting task ahead as they prepare to take on Liverpool at Anfield in their next fixture.



While the loss may be disappointing for Palace, Schlupp's performance provides a silver lining, showcasing his ability to make an impact off the bench and contribute to his team's attacking prowess.