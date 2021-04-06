Jeremiah Quayson and Dr Brese set to feed over 500 street dwellers

Jeremiah Quayson and Dr. Maureen Delali Brese

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Jeremiah Quayson together with one of Ghana's most renowned health practitioners, Dr. Maureen Delali Brese are set to feed more than 500 vulnerable persons on the street.

This laudable act dubbed "Operation Feed the streets" is slated for April 25 in Accra.



Making the revelation yesterday, Mr Quayson revealed that Dr Brese, who happened to be his best friend also believed in the need for impacting the lives of the poor that is why she did not hesitate to contribute her quota towards making 'operation feed yourself' a success.



He stated that a variety of food would be given out for free, to individuals living in the streets or persons who found themselves on the streets every day, doing difficult tasks just to fend for themselves and their families.



"This is our own way of thanking God for blessing us and adding a year to our age. He has done so much for us and we see it as being a reason to give back to society.



The plight of beggars and street dwellers really touch me and I wish I had the resources to change the lives of every person living in every part of Ghana and the world at large but since I do not have that ability, I still believe that the little changes we make everywhere we find ourselves also affects the society positively that's why doctor Brese and I will never forget to celebrate our day with these people," he added.

The two philanthropists are already known for their acts of kindness because they have been touching lives in so many ways privately.



Two major sponsors Bel Aqua and One Yogo, have come on board to support 'operation feed yourself' he said, and expressed gratitude to them for the love and commitment.



"We are very grateful to Bel Aqua and One Yogo for their show of kindness towards this project, we promise to use the donations for the intended purpose and hope that they will keep supporting us in subsequent projects," he said.



According to Mr Quayson, everyone is capable of improving the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable in the society with the little they had to offer, instead of waiting on government to do it all.



He, therefore, called on individuals and institutions to often help solve some of society's problems, so that together, Ghana could be transformed tremendously.

Many institutions and individuals, including some health facilities and even the Ghana Police Service, have benefitted from the free distribution of sanitisers and other products by the philanthropist during the outbreak of the coronavirus last year.



He is also known to be a supporter of persons who had suffered certain forms of abuse and occasionally uses his social media handles to campaign against the menace among others.



The affable young entrepreneur and philanthropist keeps winning the hearts of many through his selflessness.