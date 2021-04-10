Jesus’ blood rolled away all challenges – Prophet

Prophet Kenneth Afflu, the Founder and General Overseer of Pearls Prayer Ministry in Bolgatanga

Source: Castro Senyalah

Prophet Kenneth Afflu, the Founder and General Overseer of Pearls Prayer Ministry in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region says the blood of Jesus Christ shed on the cross has erased all challenges facing Christians in the world.

According to him, the World was set free from all forms of captivity and challenges by the power of the blood of Jesus, adding that the destinies of Christians in Ghana and across the world “Shall come alive with the resurrection of Christ.”



Delivering a sermon at a branch of his Church in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality on the theme: “When the blood touches the floor,” the Prophet said “When the blood of Jesus Christ touched the floor, it opened doors devoid of limitations.”



He said the stone that was rolled away from the tomb of Jesus Christ was a symbol that every challenge and difficulty Christians faced was rolled away by the resurrection of Christ.



“When Christ died, we died with Him, when He resurrected, we resurrected with Him. This means that by His death our sicknesses, poverty and all forms of difficulties were taken away, and when He resurrected, He gave us the keys of prosperity.”

Prophet Afflu urged Christians to use the resurrection power of Christ to open for themselves opportunities as they had the grace and mercies of God upon their lives.



He said the blood of Jesus Christ shed on the cross was not in vain, and entreated all Christians to take advantage of the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross to repent of their sins and rededicate their lives to God through the His resurrection power.



The General Overseer said Christians needed to seek the face of God in all their challenges insisting that only God could solve their problems through prayers and dedicated service to Him.



He said most Christians thought that their breakthrough was the sole responsibility of God, “We have been given the keys to open doors and cause what you want. Open doors of prosperity, and whatever you don’t want, close it,” he told his congregation