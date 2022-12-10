Jesus will be against your use of contingency fund for National Cathedral Project - Dr Kennedy jabs Ofori-Atta

Dr Arthur Kennedy (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kennedy, has taken a swipe at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over his constant referral to the Bible during his public pronouncements.

According to him, the Lord and Saviour of Christians, Jesus Christ, whom Ofori-Atta keeps referring to, will not be happy with his decision to use money from the contingency fund of the country for the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kennedy said that Jesus will not be happy with the poor dying due to the lack of health facilities in the country while a cathedral is been built for rich people to worship God in.



“If Jesus was sitting on this table, he would be against it. Why? Whatever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me.



“Those people will look at the schools you show, look at mothers who deliver and bleed to death, look at ambulances that have no fuel, look at health facilities that we cannot support.



“And then the people who have been put in charge of this country to do God’s work here on earth will decide that they want a cathedral that people who cannot feed themselves, who cannot heal themselves, cannot clothe themselves, can go and praise God. What kind of God will do that?” he quizzed.



IB/FNOQ