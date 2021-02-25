Jilted ‘pragya’ rider sets girlfriend and family ablaze, one dead

The suspect has been arrested after he attempted suicide following the act

A 22-year-old tricycle rider identified only as Wisdom is in the grips of the police for setting his estranged girlfriend and her family ablaze.

The incident according to an Adom Online report occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at a town called S.S in the Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region.



According to a local radio journalist, Piesie Nana Kumi who reported the news on Adom FM’s Dwa So Nsem, the suspect's action was motivated by a decision of his girlfriend, Emelia to end their relationship.



Wisdom who is said to have invested earnings from his 'Pragya' business on his girlfriend, around midnight on Sunday, went to Emilia’s home to carry out the dastardly act after all his frantic efforts to get Emilia to change her mind proved futile.



“According to the guy, (Wisdom) he has sold his fridge, television and other gadgets just to cater for the girl and so didn’t understand why the lady decided to quit the relationship,” Piesie Nana Kumi Bentu reported.



Having mapped out his escapade, Wisdom upon reaching Emilia’s family house and confirming she was in her room, locked up the door with a padlock he had brought along, drained a gallon of fuel into the room and lit it up.

The resulting blaze is said to have burned up Emelia (girlfriend), Portia (girlfriend’s sister), and Florence (girlfriend’s senior sister) who were all sleeping in the room together.



Shouts and screams from the victims attracted neighbours who came to their rescue. However, 50-year-old Florence is said to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after suffering extensive burns.



Emelia and her younger sister, who are badly burnt, are also responding to treatment at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the Dormaa Ahenkro District Police Commander, Superintendent Boakye Ansah, has revealed that the suspect who fled the scene after lighting the fire was later arrested when he tried committing suicide.



He has been remanded into police custody and is scheduled to reappear on March 9, 2020.