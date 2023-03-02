0
Jinapor goes unopposed as NDC candidate for Yapei-kusawgu

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, is going unopposed in his constituency as no one has picked up a nomination form to contest him in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to Bole-based Nkilgi FM, John Abdulai Jinapor said he is very grateful to the people of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency for the confidence they repose in him by giving him a chance to run unopposed.

He assured the people of Yapei-Kusawgu that he would not disappoint them, as they apparently knew of his good works.

Hon. John Jinapor said the state of Ghana’s economy is in very bad shape; hence the country needs a man of integrity and probity like John Dramani to bring the economy back on track.

He added that he has a lot of unfinished dreams for the people of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, and most have not been fulfilled because of the wickedness and incompetence of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

John Jinapor reiterated his commitment to working hard to win more votes for both parliamentary and presidential candidates in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

He thanked the media in the Savannah Region for their watchdog role and assured them of maximum cooperation.

