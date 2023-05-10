0
Menu
News

Jinapor to answer for missing Survey Division rep on Boundary Commission

Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor.jpeg Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry says it would invite the Lands and Natural Resources Minister over the absence of a representative from the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission on the Ghana Boundary Commission.

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission as well as the Director of the Survey and Mapping Division, the Committee says, will be also invited to iron out the issue.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Francis Manu-Adabor disclosed this at the 2023 National Retreat of the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission held in Kumasi today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Mr Manu-Adabor who is also the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East said they have received complaints from the workers at the Survey and Mapping Division over their sideline from the Boundary Commission.

He noted that the Survey and Mapping Division should not be absent from the Boundary Commission because the division has to know whatever work the Boundary Commission does and also accept it

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter