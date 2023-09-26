Joana Gyan Cudjoe gives GH¢70,000 for the renovation of Kwame Nkrumah's mother's house

MP hopeful for Amenfi Central Constituency, Joana Gyan-Cudjoe

The parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has given GHC70,000 (700 million old Ghana Cedis) to be used to renovate the house of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's mother at Nkroful in the Ellembelle District.

She made the kind donation during a grand durbar of chiefs and people at Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School park to commemorate the 114th birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency and Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Armah who organized the celebration, gave the Planning Committee GHC30,000 (300 million old Ghana Cedis) to renovate the house in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Joana Gyan Cudjoe who is also a philanthropist described Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a political giant and hero in Africa.



She disclosed that she was happy when Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah invited her to attend the celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's 114th birthday at Nkroful.



She eulogized Dr. Kwame Nkrumah saying, "Your unwavering commitment to making a difference has inspired us all. Today, we honor the remarkable journey you've undertaken, the challenges you've conquered, and the positive changes you've brought to countless lives".

She took the opportunity to commend Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for liaising with the Chiefs and people of Nkroful to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



"Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done well, his ideas and visions have made this year's celebration a remarkable one in Ellembelle and I became happy when he invited me to join the Nzemas to celebrate our first president of Ghana", she stated.



Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah seized the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe for donating 700 million old Ghana Cedis to support the renovation works of the family house of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



He said the celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's birthday must be supported by the central government.



He pledged his total commitment to support the family of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Nkroful.

He reiterated that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah never died.



"It is with great pride that we honor the memory and legacy of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Kwame Nkrumah never dies", he eulogized.



As part of the activities lineup to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Ellembelle Armah-Kofi Buah organized a musical concert at Nkroful to entertain the good people of Ellembelle.



During the night, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah presented awards to some great musicians from Nzema.



"Nkroful was buzzing with excitement yesterday as we successfully wrapped up the celebration of Kwame Nkrumah’s 114th birthday with a live concert.

We enjoyed performances from a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Dr. Cryme, Guru, Fameye, Nero X, Ayesem, Eno Barony, Joyce Blessing, Safohyenle Gyeni, Ackah Blay, and Righteous Vandyke".



"We also paid tribute and bestowed honorary awards upon five legendary Nzema musicians who showcased the essence of our rich culture through their music".



"The 114th birthday celebration has exceptionally honoured our great hero, The founder of Modern Ghana Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah", he wrote.



The national Chairperson of CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong, and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah also donated 100 million old Ghana Cedis each to support the renovation works.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong, the Chairperson of Convention People's Party (CPP), Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jr., members of parliament, and other distinguished personalities graced the occasion with their presence.

