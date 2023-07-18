Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, some banks secure 500 cars for drivers In Amenfi Central

MP hopeful for Amenfi Central Constituency, Joana Gyan-Cudjoe

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

To cramp down unemployment rate among the youth in Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, the member of parliament hopeful for the said constituency, Joana Gyan-Cudjoe in collaboration with some banks in Ghana have successfully secured over five hundred cars to taxi and Kia drivers in her area.

'Obaa Naaa', as she is affectionately called indicated that the drivers in the area find it difficult to secure bank loans for their wellbeing so her coming as the MP will facilitate for all the necessary documentations to ensure that drivers become rich and own their cars so they can live comfortably.



The move according to her is to provide equal job opportunities to drivers in deprived areas .



Speaking at the launch of the program at Wassa Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, made it clear that the "Yopoooo Opportunity for all drivers in Amenfi Central Constituency" initiative is to give taxi, trotro, pragia, kia and motorcycle drivers the opportunity to own their own cars and to become their own bosses .



The strategy is that the cars would be given to the drivers on work and pay bases and then officially hand them over to the fortunate drivers after they had successfully paid on installment for four years grace period.

The MP hopeful will serve as a guarantor, secure for the bank loans, purchase the cars and register all the cars in the name of her company and finally hand them over to the beneficiaries .



She added that her outfit will also give drivers education and training, teach them how to open bank accounts and also to empower them to become one of the most respected professionals in the country.



Information on beneficiaries were taken for procurement to secure the cars .