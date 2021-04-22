Joberg Ghana Foundation to build isolation ward for Amanfro Polyclinic

It will serve as a special purpose ward that will also serve the people even after the pandemic has

The Joberg Foundation, a non-governmental charity organization in Ghana, has undertaken to construct a special-purpose hospital ward at the Amanfro polyclinic in the Ga South municipal hospital in the Greater Accra region.

The project is necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and it is estimated to cost about GH¢300.000 Ghana to be completed in three months.



It will serve as a special purpose ward that will also serve the people even after the pandemic has ended. Although Joberg Foundation is the main sponsor of the project, it is at the suggestion of the MP for Bortiano Nglishie Amanfro constituency Sylvester Tetteh.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony to commission the construction on Tuesday, April 20th 2021, C.E.O of Joberg Foundation Joseph Magmus Marteye stated that the mission of his foundation is based on his personal values of charity, empathy, social and economic empowerment and sustainable development through social enterprise and self-help community projects.



He added that although Joberg Ghana Foundation is the main sponsor of the many charity projects, Joberg Construction Ltd, his private real estate company, is funding most of these projects in different parts of the country with support from other organizations and individuals in and outside of Ghana. He stressed that there is a non-partisan approach to the Joberg Charity projects.



‘We do not discriminate in our charity work except that we target the poorest and most vulnerable communities in need of social intervention’’. He added it is important to note that our organization works through non-partisan proposals made to us by our honorable members of parliament, assembly members, chiefs, religious bodies and other local government authorities’’

He called on other individuals and organization in and outside of Ghana to join hands with Joberg Foundation to help needy communities.



The MP for Nglishie Amanfro constituency Hon. Silvester Tetteh commended Joberg Ghana and its founder for their generous initiatives. He pledged to contribute GH 100.000 from the MPs common fund out of the total cost of GH 300.000 of the project undertaken by the Joberg foundation. The foundation is expected to fund the remaining GH 200.000.



Joberg Ghana foundation is currently undertaking many other such charity projects in other constituencies in Ghana. They include market sheds in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East constituency at the request of MP Dominic Akuritingayine, Dressmaking factory in Teshie in Accra, boreholes in Navrongo constituency, Accra as well as donations of items and cash worth GH 8000 to the communities of Ametafor and Saihe.



The chief of Amanfro Nii Kwashie Gbolo thanked Joberg Ghana Foundation for undertaking such a project in his traditional area. He also underscored the fact that governments cannot solve all the social and economic problems for the people.



Joberg Ghana Foundation is a non-profit non-governmental organization founded in 2017 and based in Ghana.