Joe Biden honours Prophet Emmanuel Adjei with Lifetime Achievement Award

Emmanuel Adjei [L] during the presentation

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

The President of the United States of America, His Excellency Joe Biden has honoured the Head pastor of Prayer Palace, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei with a presidential award for his immense contribution to humanity.

The renowned international Prophet was duly acknowledged by the US government for his hard work and contribution to development.



The USA President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards recognises individuals or groups who have made significant and sustained contributions to the development and ethical principles that govern the research by way of their scholarship, administration and leadership. This prestigious award is issued to people who have volunteered a minimum of 5000 hours of service to the American community.



"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us but all of us. I Joe Biden this very day decided to give a congratulation to you Prophet Emmanuel Adjei. You have taken it upon yourself to contribute to the good of the Public and I am proud to present to you with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 5000 hours of service in this great nation of United States of America.



"By sharing your time and passion for the things of God, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to challenges we face, solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope, light and love, hope for our future, light to see our way forward and love for one another.



"On behalf of the American people I, Joe Biden the current president of the United States of America extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for the volunteered leadership and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to service. The country, United States of America is counting on You” - The official document of the honorary achievement lifetime achievement reads.



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei together with the entire leadership of Prayer Palace Church has expressed their profound appreciation to the USA Government for the recognition. He also expressed His appreciation to the delegation that officiated the handing-over ceremony. Prophet Emmanuel Adjei was honoured with a special Medal from the US president, a unique badge and an official document from the White House.

About Prophet Emmanuel Adjei



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei is the founder and lead pastor of Prayer Palace Ministry International headquartered on the Spintex road In Accra, Ghana. He holds an honorary doctorate degree in Christian leadership from the United Graduate College and Seminary.



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei is also the founder and president of PEA Ministries, the evangelical wing of the ministry catering for crusades, feeding the 5000 and various philanthropic activities. His ministry offers a balanced program to all partners focusing on teaching, Pastoral care, healing and deliverance. Prophet Emmanuel Adjei is an end-time spirit-filled servant of God called and ordained into the Apostolic office, the striking accuracy of his prophecies is evidence of the greatest mandate on His life.



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei is the host of Born to Prophesy Conferences which has impacted more than 30 countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Ivory Coast and counting.



In 2023 the lord inspired Him to launch an online prayer and prophetic service dubbed Prophesy Live which streams daily on live television and several other online platforms at 11pm GMT. Under HIs leadership, the ministry has experienced tremendous growth which has led to the completion of a 2000 seater ultra modern church, auditorium and offices in less than 2 years.