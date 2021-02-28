Joe Ghartey attends one week observation of late Richard Dombo

The late Richard Dombo

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Joe Ghartey, has attended the one-week observation of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railways Development Authority (GRDA), Richard Dombo.

Hon. Ghartey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, attended the one-week observation together with his wife, lawyer Efua Ghartey Esq. and his team, at the Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra on Saturday, February 27, 2021.



It would be recalled that Hon. Ghartey, a former Minister of Railways Development during whose tenure the late Dombo served as CEO of GRDA, had earlier visited the family at their Airport Hills residence in Accra on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to mourn with them.

Accompanying Hon. Ghartey during the visit were Mrs. Ghartey, Eva Otchere, Akosua Poku, Kwabena Osei Bonsu, Seth Owusu Marfo and Regan Gyamfi.



Prior to his visit to the family on February 24 and the one-week observation, Hon. Ghartey had written a touching tribute to Mr. Dombo.

