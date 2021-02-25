Joe Ghartey did marvellously well for railway sector - Amewu

Joe Ghartey, former Railway Development Minister

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Minister-designate for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has noted emphatically that his predecessor, Hon. Joe Ghartey did marvellously well as far as the development of the railway sector in Ghana is concerned.

According to Mr. Amewu, Hon. Ghartey and his then team at the Railways Development Ministry “laid a solid foundation” for Ghana’s railway sector.



Joe Ghartey and the other teams have done quite marvellously for this country, According to Mr Amewu.



He made the commendation in Parliament on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, during his vetting as Minister-designate for Railways Development.



Mr. Amewu, a former Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region informed the House that Hon. Ghartey tremendously worked during his tenure to positively transform the rail sector.



He assured the lawmakers and indeed the entire country that he will continue where Hon. Ghartey left off.

Hon. Ghartey had earlier wished Mr Amewu well, expressing profound confidence in his ability to succeed when he is finally given the nod.



It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, a senior law lecturer, Moses Foh Amoaning, also praised Hon. Ghartey for what he considered to be the tremendous work he did in the railway's sector of Ghana.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana with broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, Lawyer Foh Amoaning says Hon. Ghartey laid “a solid foundation” for the development of Ghana’s railway sector.



"They have laid a solid foundation and I thought that Joe was going to be allowed to grow it. I don't know how Amewu is going to fare over there," he stressed.



Hon. Ghartey was the Minister of Railways Development from 2017 to 2021.

