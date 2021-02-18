Joe Wise courts social media anger for defending 'embarrassing' Hawa Koomson

Chairman of Parliament's Appointment Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu

Attempts by Joseph Osei-Owusu, chairman of Parliament's Appointments Committee to shield Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture from further ‘embarrassment’ has landed him on the wrong side of Ghanaian social media with barrage of attacks being directed at him.

Hawa Koomson’s difficulty with the English language became apparent during her vetting as she struggled to put together coherent sentences on occasions.



Joe Wise as he is known, in several instances offered to provide clarity to some of the statements she made.



He also made attempts to prevent other members of the committee from asking certain questions.



Social media users took notice of his defensive tactics and launched spoke strongly against him.



Some of the users took him on and quizzed if he is a spokesperson for Hawa Koomson.



Others sympathised with him for trying to save his party member but observed that not even his tactics could save Hawa Koomson in the eye of the public.

Joe Wise trying his best to shield Hawa Koomson but still Hawa the Rambo Koomson nor dey see top ????. Haruna Iddrisu too relax err ????????

Hawa Koomson is a Gangster ???? She dey spy her apor inside pic.twitter.com/XYpXElX6sL — Hag Sita (@sita_iam_hag) February 18, 2021

Nii lantey: are you aware that trollers are worrying is fisher men at sea?



Hawa koomsom: MR chairman I don’t understand.



Joe wise: those big fishing boats.



Hawa koomson: ooh ok... — amanfuo girls (@JaspaGrey) February 18, 2021

Joe Wise is shielding Hawa Koomson but “a decorated monkey is still a monkey” ????



Eeeeeii Hawa Koomson the gengster???? — Comrade Sharp ???????? (@ComradeSharp) February 18, 2021

Nana Addo must withdraw the nomination of Hawa Koomson asap. She can best be a primary school headmistress not a minister for such a crucial ministry!! I pray Joe Wise and Haruna Iddrisu will do the right thing

Tweaaaaaaaaa #GhVetting #Vetting2021 pic.twitter.com/Wv8WUzzSMR — Suro Nipa na Nyini Ky3!! (@EmmanuelTeyeMe3) February 18, 2021

This is hard to listen/watch on all fronts. Joe wise is helping but Charley ??????????? — Abena(Owusu) Nyamekye Ampadu (@AbenaNyamekyeA) February 18, 2021

Look at Joe Wise ???????????????? — SuNg???? (@mabr3moaden) February 18, 2021

Joe Wise and Haruna, please allow my sister Hawa Koomson to go because she won't answer any of your questions. #GhVetting pic.twitter.com/pIGn998ROg — Analimbey, A. Chris (@analimbeychris) February 18, 2021

Joe Wise: What are the advantages of fish farming?



Hawa Koomson: It increases fish in our community. ???????????? — Mary Banks (@MBanks133) February 18, 2021