Joe Wise reacts to allegations against him in leaked Dampare tape

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has debunked any affiliations to the persons involved in the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare before the 2024 general elections.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament cum MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu was responding to a portion of the leaked tape where a voice said the MP was ready and willing to give up his Bekwai seat for him but he rejected it.



Osei-Owusu during an interaction with Ghana Montie host Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang on Neat FM, added that he is not familiar with the voice or the face of the person who mentioned his name in the IGP ousting audio.



“I don’t know the voice or the face of the person who mentioned my name in the audio. He said that I don’t want to run for MP again but that is old news. I announced in 2021 that I was not going to parliament again. It is not surprising that he mentioned my name because everybody interested in politics heard this announcement. However, it is a lie if he says I’ve had conversations with him or any other police officer,” he said.



Joseph Osei-Owusu who is also known as Joe Wise, further stated that the content of the audio will not influence President Akufo-Addo’s IGP appointing powers or decisions.



“I don’t believe that the discussion in the audio will alter the decisions of the President. It’s a fact that every leader of an organisation will have subordinates or members who do not agree with you on certain things and that’s how I see the content of the audio,” Joe Wise added.

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, emerged on Monday, July 11, 2023.



However, a portion of the audio had ‘COP Alex Mensah’ say that he was once offered the parliamentary seat of Bekwai by some NPP members to which the incumbent MP Joseph Osei-Owusu was ready to let go for him but he rejected the seat because he wanted to serve Ghana as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).







ABJ/KPE



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







