Joe Wise slams Sam George over LGBTQ

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has slammed MP for Ningo-Prampram and lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill Samuel Nartey George over allegation that the Bekwai MP ignored the speaker’s directive to take the bill on Wednesday.

Sam George after proceedings yesterday questioned why the First Deputy Speaker refused to take the bill which has been outstanding for the 3 years through the consideration stage.



He threatened to name MPs especially from the majority side frustrating the passage of the bill.



But in an exclusive interview with Starr News, the Bekwai MP refuted the claim of Sam George explaining the house did not have the needed numbers to take up the matter.

Joe Wise dared Sam George to pass the bill himself if he is so minded arguing there is no need to rush in passing such legislation.



Touching on the race to approve the 2024 budget which has also been outstanding since last week, Mr. Osei-Owusu argued such approvals are unconstitutional.



According to him, the constitution talks about the approval of estimates and appropriation bills and not principles underpinning the budget.