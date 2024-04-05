Joel Edem Afari appointed NDC’s youth working committee chair in North Dayi

Joel Edem Afari

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

The Assembly member for the Botoku electoral area, Joel Edem Afari, has been appointed as the Youth Working Committee Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the North Dayi constituency.

Mr. Afari is recognized for his youthfulness, selflessness, and hardworking nature, alongside his roles as a businessman and public health professional.



His appointment comes as a result of his unwavering dedication to the advancement of his community, demonstrated through various initiatives and efforts.



Continuously fostering strong ties within the community, Mr. Afari prioritizes their needs and aspirations, aiming for sustained growth and development in the township.



On Monday, April 1, 2024, Mr. Afari was officially sworn in, alongside other committee members.

In his speech, he acknowledged the immense support of Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh, CEO Addom Seme, one of his mentors, Chairman Gawua, Wise Anyomi, Quarshie Sebastian and all North Dayi Constituency executives of the NDC.



He urged the team to maintain a united front and give their overwhelming support to Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh and John Dramani Mahama to be victorious in the coming elections.



Together, they are committed to bolstering the NDC’s presence and effectiveness within the Constituency and beyond.