John Boadu speaks on Akufo-Addo second list of appointments

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 announced his first batch of appointments for his second term.

The 13 new appointees at the Presidency included 'new faces' like Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu who are going to act as deputies to Madam Frema Opare; who maintained her position as the Chief of Staff.



Subsequently, he released his first list of ministers which was submitted to Parliament for approval. The Ministers; 46 in all are currently being vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee



The President is however yet to announce Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs and so on...



Speaking to this on Peace FM's The platform programme, with host Nana Yaw Kesseh, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu said until the Ministers are approved, the President will not be able to announce deputy Ministers.

"The President appoints deputy ministers in consultations with the Ministers and so until they are approved there will be no deputy ministers otherwise he (President) will be going against the Constitution...and I believe majority of them will be passed after the vetting because of the good work they've done in the past" he stated.



He also touched on the appointment of "CEOs, Board Chairs and MMDCEs"



