John Dumelo consoles victims of Friday night fire disaster

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Constituency, John Dumelo has consoled victims of Friday night’s “Kiosk Estate” fire that rendered more than 400 occupants homeless.

At about 9:00 pm when GhanaWeb visited the scene, residents of the slum located near the Miklin Hotel at Shiashie, were seen trying to save some properties from the fire.



More than 100 wooden structures were razed down by the inferno.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Mr. Dumumelo said he first heard of the incident around 9:30 pm and quickly rushed there.



“When I got here, there was one fire tender here but then we had to make sure that the lights were off... I placed some calls to the ECG, so when they did, the firemen started putting out the fire... ,“ he said.



According to residents, the Ghana National Fire Service did not arrive on time following their distress calls. Upon arrival, firefighters had a hard time navigating through the structures to quench the fire.





Accessing the impact of Friday’s fire, the NDC parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso Constituency, said, “over 400 people live here, table-top businesses have greatly been affected here... I have been speaking to some of the families and trying to help them take out their properties because the fire was spreading, we thank God that no life was lost”.



Adding: “We will see what exactly we can do for them but as at now I am just consoling the families that have lost their properties... “



The Ghana Fire Service is yet to release details of the cause of the fire.



Meanwhile, John Dumelo has urged all Ghanaians to be extra careful in other to avert similar situations.



“We need to be very responsible citizens... let's ensure that you put out fire and also make sure that there are no gas leakages and naked flames at home,” he added.





