John Dumelo continues to distribute Laptops to students in Ayawaso West Wuogon

NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, is still championing his agenda of distributing 4,000 laptops to tertiary students within the constituency.

This initiative according to him is to help students who cannot procure their own laptops acquire one to aid in their studies.



In a post on social media on November 25, 2020, the actor cum politician described his project as the biggest investment to be witnessed in the constituency.



“The distribution of over 4000 Laptops continues. This is by far the biggest investment in education ever to happen in Ayawaso West. I am committed to raising the standard of education in the constituency through enhanced learning programs and interventions. Together we can make Ayawaso West great. Together we can! #idey4u,” he wrote.



According to aspiring MP, he is more than determined to support and improve education and easy learning among the youth to better Ghana.

He said the distribution of the laptops will help students in their online studies which have now become the new normal.



