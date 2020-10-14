John Dumelo ‘hangs out’ with Lydia Alhassan

A photo of the two aspiring parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

John Dumelo and Lydia Seyram Alhassan have exemplified what Ghanaians expects from politicians as they have shown that despite their affiliation with two opposing parties and competitive interest in seeking to represent the same constituency in parliament, they have a mutually respectful relationship.

In recent times, the two; Lydia Alhassan who is contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dumelo who’s on the opposition National Democratic Congress' ticket have on several occasions been spotted embarking onin developmental projects in the constituency by way of garnering votes for the upcoming polls.



The duo have on some campaign platforms jabbed each other as they bid to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat which has since its establishment been the reserve of the NPP.



Ghanaians have at some point wondered how the duo have been far apart embarking on projects in the same vicinity.

But in a heart-warming picture circulating widely on social media, the two are seen hugging each other which typifies the love and respect for each other The enthusiastic Dumelo as seen in the photo was in a pose with Lydia Alhassan with some party members around at Dzorwulu.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm when the picture was taken.