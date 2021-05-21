John Dumelo seeks audience with Akufo-Addo over SALL non-representation

John Dumelo stood for MP the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020

John Dumelo has sought an audience with the president over the non-representation of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL).

In a tweet, the 2020 National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency lamented about the non-representation of the people of SALL in Ghana's present Parliament.



He wrote, "Dear @NAkufoAddo, please the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe are still without a district and a constituency."



He explained that the continuous absence of the people is one that is of concern and used the opportunity to seek audience with the presence when he returns from his trip in France.



"They are absent at the local governance level as well as parliament. Respectfully, can I please come see you when you come back from France? Merci."

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission (EC) through a release issued on the eve of the 2020 elections, caused the exclusion of SALL to vote and elect a Member of Parliament.



