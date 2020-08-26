General News

John Dumelo to donate 4000 laptops to students in Ayawaso West

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician, John Dumelo is planning on donating free laptops to needy students in his constituency.

According to John Dumelo in a post sighted by GhBase.com, the distribution of 4000 laptops will start from September 2020.



John in collaboration with the “John Dumelo Foundation” aims at giving quality education to students in his constituency.



As the 2020 elections is fast approaching, John Dumelo who is aspiring as MP for Ayawaso West Wuguon Municipality is leaving no stone unturned.



He recently sent relief items to some victims of the fire outbreak at Shiashi and now he is donating free laptops to students in his constituency.

Well, looks like the former actor is ready to battle it out in the upcoming election.



