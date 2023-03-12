John Jinapor gives Yapei township a massive facelift

Work in progress for the reshaping of some inner town roads

The Member of Parliament of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has given some selected inner town roads in the Yapei township of the Central Gonja District a massive face-lift.

This project is under one of the MP's developmental initiatives which seeks to construct and reshape the township.



Under this program roads in Yapei Town, Yapei Polyclinic, and the Yapei Darisalam will be constructed, and there will be desilting of some gutters along the roads and replacement of LED street lights bulb.



The Assembly member for the area, Iddi Kamil on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Yapei electoral area expressed his appreciation to the Yapei-Kusawgu lawmaker for his continued support in pushing development, especially in his area adding that the road project will promote economic activities by facilitating the easy movement of goods and services within the community.

''When the LED street light bulbs are fixed, they will illuminate the streets of Yapei and scare criminals away in the night'' he said.



Hon. Kamil indicated that Yapei is a busy area with a lot of business activities, hence the construction of these key roads would enhance economic activities and also increase the revenue mobilization for further development of the area.