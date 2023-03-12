2
Menu
News

John Jinapor gives Yapei township a massive facelift

Yapei Kushegu Hj Work in progress for the reshaping of some inner town roads

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has given some selected inner town roads in the Yapei township of the Central Gonja District a massive face-lift.

This project is under one of the MP's developmental initiatives which seeks to construct and reshape the township.

Under this program roads in Yapei Town, Yapei Polyclinic, and the Yapei Darisalam will be constructed, and there will be desilting of some gutters along the roads and replacement of LED street lights bulb.

The Assembly member for the area, Iddi Kamil on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Yapei electoral area expressed his appreciation to the Yapei-Kusawgu lawmaker for his continued support in pushing development, especially in his area adding that the road project will promote economic activities by facilitating the easy movement of goods and services within the community.

''When the LED street light bulbs are fixed, they will illuminate the streets of Yapei and scare criminals away in the night'' he said.

Hon. Kamil indicated that Yapei is a busy area with a lot of business activities, hence the construction of these key roads would enhance economic activities and also increase the revenue mobilization for further development of the area.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military