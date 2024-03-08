John Kumah died at Suhum government hospital, not in Germany - Spokesperson

The late deputy finance minister, John Kumah

Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, a spokesperson of John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, has clarified that the MP died at the Suhum Government Hospital, and not in Germany, as some reports have suggested.

This comes amid reports that Kumah passed away in Germany.



In an interview with Accra-based Accra FM, the spokesperson explained that the MP was rather preparing to go to Germany to seek medical attention but unfortunately passed on at the Suhum Government Hospital in the afternoon of Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Reports available suggest that he visited his constituency in the Ashanti Region for the independence anniversary on March 6.



Kwasi Owusu Twumasi explained that Dr. Kumah had been unwell for some time and had difficulty walking.



On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, doctors were at his residence in Ejisu to attend to him, but his health worsened, and he needed to be transferred to Accra.



“We realised that he couldn't walk properly and that was what drew our attention to getting him medical attention. Doctors came to his aid yesterday (March 6), but because his health was getting worse, he needed to bring him to Accra.

"His office had made arrangements for him to be flown out of the country to Amsterdam and then transit to Germany this evening. So we began the journey in an ambulance from Ejisu, together with his wife.



"When we got to Suhum, we had to divert to the hospital because his ailment was getting worse, and unfortunately, he passed on,” he stated.



