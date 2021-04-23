John Kumah must not fail, his appointment is refreshing - Expert

Deputy Finance Minister-designate, Lawyer John Kumah

Sustainable development expert Michael Ebo-Amoah has advised the deputy finance minister-designate lawyer John Kumah to discharge himself well.

He indicated that the young man has been given an opportunity that comes with a lot of expectations hence he must live up to expectations.



To him, Mr. Kumah was appointed based on the regional balance card because Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah was the obvious choice of the current minister.



But he was dropped because of his region.



According to him, John Kumah has a rich CV and he is one young guy who has rich experience professionally.



He said he is happy for him and “I hope he proves himself”, he added.

He added that with the rich experience, the nominee would work effectively to support the ministry.



Touching on lawyer Fati Abubakar, as the deputy minister-designate for Information, he said the lady has proven to be a loyal person to the president and the party.



He said the lady has distinguished herself and deserves the position she has been given.



He spoke to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.