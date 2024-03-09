John Kumah's death: Here's what Bawumia wrote in the book of condolences

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia signing the book of condolences

On March 8, 2024, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation to visit the family of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, to pay their respects.

Dr. Bawumia, in a message written in the book of condolences, opened in honour of the late MP, expressed his shock and sadness over the death of Dr. Kumah, whom he described as a rising and shining star.



“Just so unbelievable! We were together on Monday when you visited me at home. We talked about a lot of issues, and everything was okay. So, I am in deep shock that you have suddenly passed. You were a rising and shining star. No one has a bad word to say about you. You were so loved, but God loves you more and has called you. May your soul rest in perfect peace until we meet again,” the vice president stated.



The deputy finance minister died on March 7, at the Suhum Government after a short illness.



Below is the full message from Dr. Bawumia.





