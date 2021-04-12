John Kumah supports 500 widows in Ejisu

Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Mr John Kumah

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Mr John Ampontuah Kumah, has donated an undisclosed sum of money and wax prints to 500 widows in the Ejisu Municipality.

The support formed part of the programmes of the lawmaker to make life bearable for the vulnerable within the constituency and also support them to become self-sufficient.



The donation was also to share the joy of the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter with the widows and put a smile on their faces.



The beneficiaries were selected from four communities within the constituency, namely: Kwaso, Ejisu, Onwe and Fumesua.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the lawmaker said there were plans to assist the women with microfinance to enable them to go into trading or ventures that would make them earn an income to support their families.



According to him, some of the residents in the constituency had already benefited from such support and it would soon be expanded to enable more people to benefit from it.



His vision, he explained, was to have an economically vibrant community that would contribute to the economic development of the country and also create jobs for the teeming youth.