John Kumah to be buried on May 18, 2024

Menu ›
News
Thu, 28 Mar 2024 Source: Nana Peprah
The final funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu and deputy finance minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has been scheduled for May 18, 2024.
The funeral, according to the family's arrangement, will be held at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu where his one-week observation took place.
The news of John Kumah's death on the 7th of March, 2024 shocked the whole of Ghana.
He died at age 45 leaving behind a wife and six(6) children.
Source: Nana Peprah
Related Articles:
- Watch as NPP woman leads chants for NAPO on his arrival at John Kumah’s One-Week event
- Watch as John Kumah's wife weeps uncontrollably at One-Week celebration
- John Kumah’s death: The media verdict
- John Kumah's one-week observation slated for March 28 - Family
- John Kumah had potential to reach zenith of political career – President Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles