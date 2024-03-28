John Kumah to be buried on May 18, 2024

The late John Kumah

Source: Nana Peprah

The final funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu and deputy finance minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has been scheduled for May 18, 2024.

The funeral, according to the family's arrangement, will be held at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu where his one-week observation took place.



The news of John Kumah's death on the 7th of March, 2024 shocked the whole of Ghana.

He died at age 45 leaving behind a wife and six(6) children.



