John Kumah was not my friend – Nigel Gaisie responds to wife of late Ejisu MP

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has denied ever being friends with the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

In a Facebook live session on Monday, March 11, 2024, the prophet denied claims by the widow of the late Deputy Minister for Finance that he had used information acquired about the deceased, as a close friend, to issue a prophecy ahead of his death.



“The point is that the late John Kumah was not my friend; he was a son. I don’t have friends; I am too busy I don’t even know how to keep friends. I am always indoors. So the late John Kumah, a very honourable man, he was not my friend.



“So Lilian get it. You and your husband, you were my daughter, I poured oil on you. You have knelt before me and I have all the pictures, I have all the videos and if you dare say it is not true, I will just allow my media team to blow all these things on the internet,” he stated.



In the aftermath of the death of the MP on March 7, 2024, videos of a prophecy issued by Prophet Nigel Gaisie in December 2023 surfaced on the internet.

In the said video, Gaisie prophesied about a certain deputy minister of finance with a bright future ahead of him but set to face certain attacks.



"I saw a Deputy Minister of Finance, if he can take care of himself, I see him at the highest height of government, but they want to attack him.



“If he can take care of himself, in the next years, God will help him and I saw him at the seat of government, but they have ganged, they have sat down, they want to crash him, a deputy minister of finance," he stated without mentioning a name.



After the MP’s death, the prophet stated that he was referring to John Kumah as he had seen his impending death but failed to avert it due to a lack of needed attention from the deceased.

But according to John Kumah’s wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, the prophet only used information gathered as a close friend of her late husband in his prophecy.



She has thus accused Nigel Gaisie of being a fraud and false prophet.



In his Facebook live session, Nigel Gaisie maintained the authenticity of his prophecy.



He detailed how he met the Kumah's and how the relationship between them went sour over a political prophecy.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb’s sources have revealed that an autopsy report has cited multiple myeloma as the cause of the MP’s death.



The late MP who died at the age of 45 was elected MP for Ejisu in the 2020 general election.



According to his wife, the late MP prior to his death had been diagnosed with a terminal condition for which the prophet had known as a friend since August 2023.





