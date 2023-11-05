John Kwakye scolds JFK over 'we'll do whatever it takes to win 2024 elections' comment

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has chided the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua over a comment he made that the party will do whatever it takes to win the 2024 general elections.

Describing his comment as bad language, he entreated Mr Kodua to be modest while appealing to electorates to vote for the New Patriotic Party.



John Kwakye explained that the NPP General Secretary cannot force Ghanaians to vote for his party.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the IEA Director of Research said, "What do you mean by "whatever it takes"? It's bad language. Be modest and appeal to the electorate to vote for you. You can't force them to vote for you!"



Justin Frimpong Kodua, on October 29, 2023, indicated that the party will go to all lengths to retain power.



He said the focus of the party was to break the eight; therefore, anything that would make the dream a reality would be done.

Justin Kodua Frimpong made this known when he was asked if the party would consider talking to Alan Kyerematen to return to the NPP.



He said, “Our focus is to win the elections in 2024, and for anything that needs to be done for us to win the elections, we are all up for it.”



Meanwhile, the NPP has elected Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share.



The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.

SA/BB



