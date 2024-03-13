John Mahama and Jane Opoku- Agyemang will take governance from mediocrity to excellence - Alhaji Sinare

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (left) and John Dramani Mahama

Source: Japhet, Contributor

The choice of the former Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was described as a shrewd move by Alhaji Said Sinare, the former high commissioner of Ghana to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Said Sinare has applauded the appointment of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, adding that her emergence as President Mahama's running mate is a masterstroke that won't make the office of the Vice President wasteful and irrelevant as it has been under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's days in office.



The founder of the Zongos added that the choice of Prof. Naana Jane was an indication that the party consulted widely and settled for the best among the shortlisted candidates.



"John and Jane's campaign will definitely not be one riddled with phantasmagoric and illusory cheap campaign promises but issue- and policy-based that will keep the other languorous mate goofing," he stated in a Facebook post.



He continued to add that the ticket of John and Jane will take governance from the level of mediocrity to excellence.



Speaking to the media, Alhaji Said Sinare noted that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a good politician, and he has no iota of doubt that she will add huge value to the chances of the NDC winning the general election.

He said if they win, they will set the nation on the pedestal of economic recovery, given their rich public and private sector managerial experience.



Read the full post below:



H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's ticket into the 2024 general elections is one that will brim with the integral condiments of leadership: competence, capacity, and credibility. Their campaign will definitely not be one riddled with phantasmagoric and illusory cheap campaign promises, but issue- and policy-based, which will keep the other languorous mate goofing.



Congratulations once again, @Prof, as your emergence as President Mahama's running mate is a masterstroke, and I know you won't be a wasteful vice president for the Republic of Ghana.



This pair will take governance from mediocrity to excellence.