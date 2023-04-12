John Mahama asks for another chance from electorate in Somanya

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, a presidential aspirant for the NDC, has called on Ghanaians to give him and the party a second chance to turn the country's economic fortunes around.

Mr. Mahama said Ghanaians had endured enough hardships under the NPP government. He made the appeal at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region on a three-day campaign to the region to interact with branch and constituency executives.



Addressing delegates at Somanya, Mr. Mahama called on the people to work hard to support his vision of building a better Ghana when he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Mahama said, "the party has instituted a reward scheme to recognize and empower grassroots party executives".