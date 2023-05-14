0
John Mahama beats other contestants hands down at Bolgatanga Central constituency elections

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region

In all, 1295 delegates voted at the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections at the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

For the parliamentary side, Mr. Isaac Adongo vied unopposed and was therefore declared the winner after he was endorsed by delegates.

The elections were devoid of the usual tension that characterises elections because the delegates felt that they already knew the winners.

Also, it was not characterised by the usual chanting, and gathering of people. The delegates appeared relaxed.

Most people left right after voting. Others, however, came later to hear the results

The venue for the Bolgatanga Central was the Asontaaba Christian Mother's Guest House.

