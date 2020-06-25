Politics

John Mahama behaving like a child - Titus Glover

Deputy Minister for transport who doubles as Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has echoed that former president John Dramani Mahama cannot compare his performances to President Nana Addo during his term in government.

"Thus, John Dramani is just behaving like a child playing with a ball and did not know how to pass it. He’s just making noise out of nothing which at the end of the day will lose to Nana Addo’’.



According to him, Mahama left the economy in a mess with 3.7% GDP. The economy was bad during and after Mahama’s administration.



Speaking with Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nko Mo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, said Nana Addo came to fix all the mess of former president Mahama for that matter hen(Mahama) should forget the 2020 election and all his promises.

Averagely every year over eight thousand (8,000) children walk on the street for lack of education, because parents could not afford to pay their fees. He disclosed.



President Nana Addo came and changed that system which has released loads from parents by implementing free SHS and today parents and children are enjoying the liberty of education without stress.



"There’s no mother or father who will vote for Mahama, he’s just wasting his breath and time for nothing, adding president Nana Addo will beat him again and again at the polls 2020 election because Ghanaians have seen the good work of Nana Addo," He said.

