John Mahama congratulates Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his presidential inauguration

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his warm congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been sworn in as the new president of Nigeria.

Taking over from Muhammadu Buhari on May 30, Tinubu, 71, emerged victorious in the February election with a promise to restore hope to the nation.



However, he faces significant challenges in the form of economic instability and security issues.



His administration commences amidst high inflation, mounting debt, and a surge in kidnappings for ransom. Notably, his closest rivals are contesting the election outcome in court, alleging manipulation.



Despite these circumstances, outgoing President Buhari has affirmed the credibility and transparency of the election results.

Former President Mahama took to Facebook to share his message, stating, "Congratulations, my brother, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





