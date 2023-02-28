2
Menu
News

John Mahama congratulates new Yagbonwura

Gonja Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I, the new King of Gonjaland

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I, the new King of Gonjaland.

“I am proud that the time-tested traditions of Gonjaland, handed to us by the Founder of Gonja, Ndewura Sumaila Jakpa, has once again worked seamlessly and peacefully installed the successor to our late overlord, HRM Yiram, Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I.

“I wish our new King long life and a successful reign that will deliver tangible development to our people,” Mr. Mahama wrote on his Facebook on February 27, 2023.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: