John Mahama eulogises late Togbui Binah Lawluvi VI

Mahama Singing The Book Of Condolences Mahama singing the book of condolences

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana, has described the late Togbui Binah Lawluvi VI, Paramount Chief of Ziope Traditional Area as a man of immense intelligence and great character.

He acknowledged the contribution of Torgbui Binah to the successes he chalked as a President, saying, “the late traditional ruler was a great friend and a confidante, full of praise for his leadership qualities.”

Mr Mahama stated this in a tribute when he attended the funeral of the former member of the Council of State at Ziope in the Volta Region.

The late 64-year-old leader’s body continued to lay in state as mourners including traditional rulers, government officials, and sons and daughters from Ziope and the diaspora, filed past to pay their final homage.

The final funeral rites would be held today, Saturday, March 4 with a requiem mass to be led by Bishop Emmanuel Kofi Fianu SVD, Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese.

Several political and traditional leaders are expected to be in attendance.

Earlier, Mr Mahama, as part of his campaign tour to the region, met delegates at the various constituencies including Hohoe, South and North Dayi, Central Tongu, South Tongu, and Akatsi South.

Mr Mahama would end his tour in North Tongu after engaging delegates at Akatsi North, Ketu North, Ketu South, Keta, and Anloga constituencies.

Some personalities including Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Julius Debra, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, and others form part of Mr Mahama’s entourage.

