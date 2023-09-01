John Mahama expresses concerns over Ghana's democratic credibility

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has voiced deep concerns about the state of Ghana's democratic credibility.

He has attributed this concern to what he describes as the ‘actions and incompetent governance’ of the current administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



In a recent tweet, the former president expressed his apprehensions and called for attention to be given to the deteriorating political climate in the country.



“The actions and incompetent governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill. Political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic,” part of the tweet read.



John Mahama further stressed the need for accountability and the responsibility of addressing the challenges that are being faced during the tenure of the current administration.

“The upcoming December 07, 2024, election is therefore crucial to restoring faith in our constitutional democracy. I maintain that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years.



“But we cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge,” he continued.



Highlighting his vision for the future, Mahama expressed his commitment to providing visionary and selfless leadership, which he believes differs from the ‘business-as-usual approach’ of the current government.



“Of course, I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.

“Welcome to a new month, September 2023. We have 463 days more for the people's true verdict on December 07, 2024. Let's keep our democracy intact,” the tweet added.





